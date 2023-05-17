FarmLinks celebrates anniversary with Memorial Day golfing offer

SYLACAUGA — FarmLinks at Pursell Farms is celebrating 20 years of business by inviting golfers to play FarmLinks during a special Memorial Day deal.
On May 29, groups of 4 will be permitted to receive a discounted rate of $100 per person to play FarmLinks. This rate will only be allotted for groups of 4 on this one specific day.
“We know a lot of people want to play FarmLinks, so this opportunity is now available to them,” director of marketing Tim Spanjer said. He said that celebrating the 20 year anniversary and being named the No. 1 golf course for 10 consecutive years was a “big deal.”
Valued at $400 for the four people playing, the deal includes a tee time and two 2023 EZGO Luxury Elite golf carts.
The community is encouraged to come out and participate in this special golf deal and the celebration of distinction for FarmLinks at Pursell Farms.
Contact FarmLinks by calling 256-208-7640.