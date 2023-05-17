 Skip to main content
FarmLinks celebrates anniversary with Memorial Day golfing offer

SYLACAUGA — FarmLinks at Pursell Farms is celebrating 20 years of business by inviting golfers to play FarmLinks during a special Memorial Day deal.

On May 29, groups of 4 will be permitted to receive a discounted rate of $100 per person to play FarmLinks. This rate will only be allotted for groups of 4 on this one specific day.