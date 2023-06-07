Fantasticks being staged at the Ritz in Talladega

The Fantasticks, the longest-running musical in theater history, is coming to the Historic Ritz Theater in Talladega.
The play debuts at the Ritz Thursday, June 8, with nightly performances through the weekend and a Sunday matinee. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, the curtain goes up at 7 p.m.; the Sunday performance starts at 3 p.m.
The play, which features music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics and story by Tom Jones (an American composer, not the Welsh singer of the same name), first opened off-Broadway in 1960 and ran for a record-breaking 42 years, or 17,162 performances.
“Try To Remember,” the first song sung during the play, is perhaps the most-well known song in the play as well. It has been covered numerous times in different styles, including by The Temptations in 1967 and a hit version from 1975 by Gladys Knight and the Pips.
The Ritz’s “special production will star former Gadsden State music instructor Christopher O’Rear as El Gallo. Christopher has given his voice to operatic characters such as the villainous Scarpia in Puccini’s “Tosca”, Tonio in Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci, and Don Alfonso in Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte”, among many other credits,” according to a press kit.
“Dr. O’Rear holds degrees from Winthrop University, Sanford University and The University of Alabama. He has toured throughout the United States and Europe as both an accomplished soloist and clinician, and was featured soloist at the Bassi Brugnatelli International Symposium for Conductors and Singers in Robbiate, Italy.”
The production will also feature a casting-first for The Fantasticks. Playing the Boy will be Sawyer Shealy, and playing The Boy’s Mother will be Judy Shealy, his real mother. Playing The Girl will be Alabama state acting winner Ramsey Whitney, with Scott Whitney, her real father, playing the role of her father.
Judy Shealy is also credited as the musical director of the production.
“All four are equally well-renowned locally for their amazing voices and acting. The rest of the cast features the very best and most respected actors and musicians in the area, including funny men Glen Davenport and Mike Crosby, dancer Chloe Cater, harpist Diedre Henson Aqustin, and J. Michael Fauss, who brings to the stage his 40 plus years of experience with the Alliance Theatre Company in Atlanta and three Broadway credits including “Peter Pan,” “Quilters,” and the groundbreaking National AIDS Benefit Tour of “Heartstrings.” His musical direction has won awards both in Atlanta and New England, and has taken him to Europe on several occasions, including a German production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Michael has also performed with the acclaimed Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Kimberley Dobbs is the director and choreographer. The show is presented by Kimberlite Productions through a special partnership with Music Theatre International.
Tickets for all four shows are $30 per adult and $20 per student. Tickets are available at www.ritztalladega.com or at the door. For more information, please call 256-315-0000.