Fantasticks being staged at the Ritz in Talladega

Show coming

A publicity poster for an upcoming production of The Fantasticks in Talladega

The Fantasticks, the longest-running musical in theater history, is coming to the Historic Ritz Theater in Talladega.

The play debuts at the Ritz Thursday,  June 8, with nightly performances through the weekend and a Sunday matinee. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, the curtain goes up at 7 p.m.; the Sunday performance starts at 3 p.m.