Family fun day in Childersburg includes rubber duck race

The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg and the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a family fun day and rubber duck race Saturday, June 10, at the Kymulga Grist Mill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The duck races start at noon.
First place in the duck race comes with a $1,000 prize, with $500 for a second place finish and $250 for third.
Rubber ducks can be “adopted” for $5 each at the Resanant and Cadence bank branches in Childersburg, the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce Building and at the Earl Rainwater Library. Special packages are also available.
In addition to the rubber duck race, there will also be food, vendors and all sorts of activities for kids.
All proceeds go the help the Kiwanis Club keep up the park and student scholarships.