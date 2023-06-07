 Skip to main content
Family fun day in Childersburg includes rubber duck race

The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg and the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a family fun day and rubber duck race Saturday, June 10, at the Kymulga Grist Mill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The duck races start at noon.

First place in the duck race comes with a $1,000 prize, with $500 for a second place finish and $250 for third.