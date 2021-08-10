Family, friends say goodbye to D’Marian Miller

A house full of family, friends, teammates and members of the Talladega City Board of Education came to Champion Church Sunday to say goodbye to a young man who was killed almost before his life began.
D’Marian Jherico “DJ” “Dee Shiesty” Miller was shot to death on Tinney Street on Aug. 1, just three weeks shy of his 18th birthday. Had he lived, he would be starting his senior year of high school.
Miller was eulogized by Dr. Darius Williams, Pastor Monte Abner and Pastor Tim Embry, as well as Minister Clint Johnson, all of whom knew Miller when he was alive.
Williams, who is also the principal of Talladega High School, said he first met Miller when he was a freshman.
“I thought, that’s a big old kid. I asked him his name, and he told me D’Marian. I asked him what people called him, and he said DJ," he said. "I said I’m DJ too, so I’m going to be watching you, making sure you do right and you act right. Wherever you go, you’re carrying my name with you. He smiled, like he did all the time. I asked him if he was going to play football, and he said no, he loved basketball, so I said I’d see him on the court. He said he’d dunk for me.”
In addition to his size and his smile, Williams said he noticed that Miller always said “yes sir and no sir."
"He was respectful. … He was a soft teddy bear, but like anyone, he got himself into a little mischief, too,” he said.
But by the time Miller reached the 11th grade, Williams said he noticed profound changes.
“He held his head up,” Williams said. “He got his stuff together, and said he was going to do better. And he did.”
He looked forward to seeing Miller “grow up into what he deserved to be. … He didn’t deserve what happened to him, but he is in a better place now.”
Abner spoke to Miller’s family, saying he prayed for God to cover them, and that the grief they felt was a “process. You won’t feel it immediately. But you will feel God’s comfort. God is the keeper of our minds and hearts.”
“We can’t do anything about the past, but the past shapes our future,” he added. “We are born looking like our parents and die looking like our decisions. We’ve got work to do. We hope in the Lord to direct our steps.”
Embry agreed: “To the parents out there, reflect on your children. This family is in loss, and as a father and an uncle, I don’t want to feel that loss on my house or on your house. Draw near, and know God is still God. Draw closer, and know he will answer your prayers. He will give you comfort, peace and grace.”
Johnson worked with Miller when he was younger, and came back to Talladega from Indiana to speak at the service.
“When I got the news, it struck near to my heart,” he said. “I was angry, I was upset, I was hurt. And then I realized there were too many I’s in my thinking and not enough God.” He cited Isaiah 11:6, saying “... and a little child shall lead them. Why not him? If God gives assistance, who knows what you can do? If you can’t do it, God will prepare you, because it is still your assignment. … Every morning, (Miller) had to pray, seeking courage and protection from harm and danger. He knew the scriptures. I spent hours with him as a mentor talking about scripture, which he had learned from his grandmother. … Like me, like you, he made mistakes, he made bad decisions. He had problems being accepted. But I come to tell you that God makes straight lines with crooked ones. We can’t choose who God uses. People say three strikes and you’re out, but God says three strikes and you’re still welcome.”
Officiant Barbara Embry addressed the young people present and their parents.
“DJ can’t be helped now,” she said. “We have choices to make every day. This is a good day to slow down, and reevaluate. Young people, stop and think. ... Talk to your young people. Be parents to your children. … Do something before they get to the teacher. Stop blaming everyone but yourself. It starts in the home. If you don’t know how to be a parent, there are plenty of old people in Talladega. Ask them to come to your house, ask them to sit with you in the park. Be honest. They already know you are jacked up. You don’t have a reputation to uphold.”
She continued, "The choice is ours. We don’t want to have to keep doing this. It’s not the city council’s fault, it’s not the police’s fault, it’s not the teacher’s fault. I love you, that’s why I tell you the truth.”