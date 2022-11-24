Family assistance group holds meal delivery

The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement provided and delivered meals for more than 550 people in southern Talladega County Wednesday.
SAFE executive director Margaret Morton said this was the 19th year the Thanksgiving meals have been delivered to people in need in that area.
“Kathy Landers, Nancy McKay, Lucille Anderson, Marsha Tyler and the many volunteers from our churches and community make this possible every year,” Morton said.
This year 130 volunteers helped deliver meals from four locations. Meals were picked up by volunteers at the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, Mount Zion Baptist Church, the Church of the Highlands and Batter Up in Childersburg.