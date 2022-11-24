 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
SYLACAUGA

Family assistance group holds meal delivery

meal prep

Members of Zion Baptist Church in Sylacauga prepare meals for delivery for the SAFE Community Thanksgiving.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement provided and delivered meals for more than 550 people in southern Talladega County Wednesday.

SAFE executive director Margaret Morton said this was the 19th year the Thanksgiving meals have been delivered to people in need in that area. 