Fall festival set for Sunday at Kayla's

Making Halloween safe for children

The fall festival will include pumpkin carving.

 Brian Schoenhals

TALLADEGA -- Kayla’s House of Beauty and More Than Just Kutz Studio and Salon will host a fall festival Sunday at Kayla’s 705 East Battle Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will include face painting, bouncy houses, a cake walk, pumpkin carving and more. There will also be outside vendors on site.

DJ Flexx will provide crowd control, according to an announcement of the event.

