Fact check: City manager incorrect that others have similar non-disclosure agreement

Earlier this week, Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill presented the Civil Service Board with a proposed ordinance that would have required a blanket non-disclosure agreement of all current and future employees as a condition of employment.
After a lengthy debate and some amendments, Hill agreed to withdraw the current version of the ordinance and rework it in the hopes of eventually getting it passed in order to make sure that only “correct information” gets back to the public and to curb gossip.
During the course of his defense of the ordinance, Hill cited the cities of Anniston, Irondale, Prattville and Rainbow City, as well as the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, the Alabama Department of Revenue and the Retirement Systems of Alabama as having similar requirements in place. After contacting all of the above cities and agencies, the Daily Home feels safe in stating that Hill was incorrect in each case.
The original ordinance was modified somewhat before and during the Civil Service presentation Monday, but as of the end of that meeting, the proposal said, “All employees of the city of Talladega shall sign a non-disclosure agreement for the purpose of preventing the unauthorized disclosure of any information obtained or learned by an employee in the course of the employee’s duties as an employee of the city of Talladega. A refusal by any employee to sign a non-disclosure agreement may be considered conduct detrimental to good order and discipline and will result in termination at the discretion of the appointing authority. An employee shall hold and maintain any information obtained or learned by them in the course of performing his/her duties as an employee of the city of Talladega in strictest confidence for the sole and exclusive benefit of the city of Talladega. An employee shall not, during his/her time or employment or after separation … use for the employee’s own benefit, publish, copy or otherwise disclose to other persons or permit the use by other persons for their own benefit or to the detriment of the city of Talladega any information obtained or learned by them in the course of performing his/her duties as an employee. … Any disclosure, misuse, copying or transmitting of any material, data or information, whether intentional or unintentional in violation of this policy will subject the employee to disciplinary action.”
None of the entities Hill referred to have policies in place that are remotely this broad. Most do protect certain information that is protected by state or federal law in the first place, making the requirement of a non-disclosure agreement unnecessary.
For instance, AIDB is required to protect certain information regarding the children it educates, just as every other educational institute in the state is required to do. Hill is a former employee of AIDB, and during his remarks Monday said that he had been required to sign NDA’s at every place he had ever worked. This came as news to AIDB, however.
In a written statement in response to Hill’s remarks, AIDB Advancement, Marketing and Community Relations Officer Jacque Cordle issued a one-sentence statement saying, “Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind does not require employees to sign a blanket non-disclosure agreement.”
The state revenue department issued a similar statement, pointing out that employees are required to protect information that is not public under state and federal law, but not requiring blanket non-disclosure agreements from employees.
Senior Communications and Public Relations Specialist Amanda Sanford provided a written statement saying simply that “All ALDOR employees are required to acknowledge that they will comply with the confidentiality provisions of state and federal law as it applies to the handling of taxpayer information.”
None of the four cities Hill mentioned require blanket non-disclosure agreements either, although all of them do require employees in certain departments to protect information that is protected by state or federal law.
Anniston Human Resources Director Bersheba Austin said that new employees are expected to read and understand policies regarding social media postings and political activity on city time, but does not require a blanket NDA covering all information forever.
Lisa Thrash, Austin’s counterpart in Prattville, said that employees do sign an agreement protecting certain categories of information as outlined in the employee manual, but the categories are specific and vary from department to department. For instance, emergency responders are bound by the federal Health Insurance Portability and Privacy Act (HIPPA), which bars disclosure of health related information. Employees in the police department are also required to protect sensitive information involved in criminal investigations that would not otherwise be public.
Beth Lee, the city clerk in Rainbow City (which does not have a separate Human Resources Department), said there is a confidentiality policy for police officers only, covering “personal, safety sensitive or otherwise confidential in nature” information which can only be divulged with the authorization of the employee’s supervisor. Lee added that having a blanket policy for all employees would be a shame, since it would prevent other city clerks, for example, from networking with each other and sharing ideas.
An employee in the Irondale Human Resources Department said that she was unaware of any equivalent requirement there, but requested a copy of the draft ordinance to read to make certain. A copy of the ordinance was sent Wednesday, but the Daily Home got no further response from that employee or anyone else in that office as of press time Friday.
Neah Scott, legislative counsel for the Retirement Systems of Alabama, was the only one contacted for this story who said employees did sign a non-disclosure agreement, but again, the agreement is limited to the personal and financial information of members and does not cover other aspects of the system’s operation.
The Talladega ordinance was something of a moving target during the Monday Civil Service meeting. Board attorney Mark Owsley said a provision setting penalties for violation at a minimum of six months in jail was changed to show a maximum of six months late last week, and the criminal penalties were removed entirely on Monday. Hill also said, however, that instances saying that employees may be terminated in the original draft had been changed to “will be" in the revised draft presented Monday.
Since the criminal penalties have been removed and an employee who retires or quits cannot be terminated, it remains unclear how the part of the ordinance regarding post-severance would be enforced.
Even so, the larger question remains whether or not the city can regulate an employee’s speech regarding non-classified matters when the employee is not on duty. Owsley and Alabama Press Association General Counsel Dennis Bailey both seem to agree that this is a violation of the employee’s rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and will be thrown out if it makes its way to a court.
In his defense, Hill said, "Public employees, however, aren’t entitled to absolute First Amendment protection. And even if someone is a whistleblower and they sue in federal court for damages for being wrongfully terminated, they can be made to sign an agreement that they won’t make further disclosures in return for a monetary settlement.”
In other words, the city would have to fight a case in court and pay the employee before getting them to stop talking.
Even the U.S. The Supreme Court Case that Hill cited in his defense points out that public employees are still citizens and are entitled to the same rights as other citizens outside of their professional responsibilities.
Much of the rest of the defense was a treatise on the necessity of honesty and integrity, much of which appears almost verbatim in a speech given by Dr. Shonna Watts, vice president of alliance solutions for BetterUp, an online business coaching service.