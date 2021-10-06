Facebook post leads to loads of pet food for Talladega Animal Shelter

A recent Facebook post by the Talladega Animal Shelter paid off to an extent that almost no one could have predicted.
When Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Taylor put up a post saying that some supplies were running low, she expected to get some donations, maybe 10 or 20 bags of dog food and some miscellaneous supplies.
Instead, what she got was a jaw-dropping 150 bags of dog and cat food, plus flea treatments and eye medicine.
“I’ve placed Facebook announcements in the past, but this is the first time I’ve had a response like this,” Taylor said. “People around the country and here in Talladega sent in so much food that it wouldn’t all fit in the mail truck. We made five trips to the post office to pick up food, and we also received deliveries from FedEx. We are so thrilled.”
The massive donations didn’t come from any one source, but rather from various animal rescue organizations across the country that reposted Taylor’s initial Facebook post. The windfall is benefiting some 100 animals currently sheltered at Talladega Animal Control.
Talladega Animal Control facilitates cat and dog adoptions as well as transfers to diverse rescue groups in the U.S. and Canada and returning lost animals to their owners.
Adoption fees are $85 for dogs and $75 for cats, and includes spaying or neutering, first vaccines, veterinarian check, rabies shot and deworming.
To make a donation, or to arrange an adoption, call 256-362-5856.