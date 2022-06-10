Fabian Lawson draws 20-year sentence in Barclay death

A Talladega man who previously pleaded guilty to murder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Fabian Michael Lawson, 33, pleaded guilty in May to the murder of Corvious Barclay, 41, on Aug. 3, 2020, in a trailer on Marshall Street. Lawson was renting part of the trailer, and Barclay was visiting one of the owners at the time of his death.
According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, it remained unclear why Lawson shot Barclay.
Barclay appeared to have been shot at least three times, according to information from Talladega Police at the time of the killing.
Lawson was scheduled to go to trial last month, but decided to plead guilty the week before jury selection was set to begin. Kilgore said the plea and the sentencing agreement that came with it were both approved by Barclay’s family. She added that family members also spoke at the sentencing hearing before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
On the same docket, Hollingsworth also sentenced Sean Douglas Lawson, 19, and no relation to Fabian, to 18 years in prison for possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate. Sean Lawson was also sentenced to one year in prison for sexual abuse in the second degree and distribution of materials harmful to minors. He had entered a plea on information to these charges in April.
Across the hall, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced Deonterrio D. Robinson, 38, of Sylacauga, to 10 years in prison, split, with one year to serve followed by two years probation.
Robinson had pleaded guilty to firing into an occupied residence in Childersburg in April 2020. No one was injured in the incident. A warrant was issued for Robinson’s arrest shortly after the incident, but he managed to avoid capture for over a year. He was finally pulled over during a routine traffic stop in Oxford in June 2021.
Also in court:
—Hollingsworth sentenced Brandon D. Hatcher, 36, to 20 years in prison for the armed robbery of the Delta Mart in Talladega in October 2020.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Lebronski M. Fuller, 37, to 36 months, split, 240 days to serve for burglary in the third degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Jonathan E. Buckhannan, 34, to 36 months, suspended, two years probation for theft of property in the first degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Sydney Erin Ellis, 23, to 24 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Michael D. Jackson, 51, to 100 months, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months probation, concurrent, for each of three counts of burglary in the third degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Kaycie Danielle Gurley, 24, to 36 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Jamie Ann Honeycutt, 39, to 36 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance. Charges of possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed. She was given the same sentence on similar charges in different cases by Woodruff.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Steven Fitzgerald Wilson, 56, to 32 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance and 72 days for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Nathan Russell Payne to 24 months, suspended, two years probation for theft of property in the second degree.
—Warrants were issued for Rita Turley Puls, Kiante Demont Murphy, Victor Brian Reese, Brenda Campbell Powell, Jeffrey Scott Reed and William Ezra Lee, who all failed to appear.
—Cynthia Ann Wright, Randy Todd Wiggins and Shannon Michelle Harley had their bonds revoked. Wright and Wiggins tested positive for controlled substances before their hearings, and Harley admitted to recent drug use, according to Kilgore.