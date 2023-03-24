Exercise groups encourage outdoor activity, sightseeing

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill announced Thursday that the city is teaming up with the nonprofit Choccolocco Creek Watershedand 100 Alabama Miles, a public recreation initiative sponsored by a number of public and private entities, to encourage people to get their exercise outdoors.
The challenge is designed to inspire residents of local communities to lead active and healthy lives while exploring stunning and scenic watershed areas. Program participants are encouraged to hike, bike, swim, paddle, walk, run, ride, or roll 100 miles while visiting some of the many wonderful destination spots the Choccolocco Creek watershed and surrounding communities have to offer. The watershed encompasses approximately 500 square miles in Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, and Talladega counties.
“The City of Talladega is committed to making our community a better place to live, work, play and visit. The 100 Miles Challenge enhances our efforts by broadening awareness of great sites in and near our city,” Hill said. “We are proud to partner with Choccolocco Creek Watershed and others who are working together to promote tourism and good health in Alabama.”
Choccolocco Creek Watershed Programs Coordinator Christy Cochran said, “We want to thank the City of Talladega for being a 100 Choccolocco Miles Challenge Sponsor. The hope is to get people out in the watershed to promote outdoor recreation and encourage healthier lifestyles.”
Everyone who registers at CCW will receive a list of CCW “destination spots” and a CCW sign to use while capturing watershed adventures. Registered participants who document their miles and send a destination spot photo of each adventure will also earn milestone swag.