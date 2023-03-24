 Skip to main content
Exercise groups encourage outdoor activity, sightseeing

100 miles challenge

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill and Choccolocco Creek Watershed Programs Coordinator Christy Cochran hope that the 100 Choccolocco Miles Challenge will promote tourism and health. 

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill  announced Thursday that the city is teaming up with the nonprofit Choccolocco Creek Watershedand 100 Alabama Miles, a public recreation initiative sponsored by a number of public and private entities, to encourage people to get their exercise outdoors.

The challenge is designed to inspire residents of local  communities to lead active and healthy lives while exploring stunning and scenic watershed areas. Program participants are encouraged to hike, bike, swim, paddle, walk, run, ride, or roll 100 miles while visiting some of the many wonderful destination spots the Choccolocco Creek watershed and surrounding communities have to offer. The watershed encompasses approximately 500 square miles in Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, and Talladega counties.  