Executive with ties to Talladega elected to AKA sorority Southeastern post

BIRMINGHAM — Dr. Tracey Morant Adams was installed this week as the 27th Southeastern Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
In this role, she will lead more than 12,000 members and more than 114 graduate and undergraduate chapters in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.
“It is an honor of a lifetime to serve this organization and to collaborate with our dedicated members to build on the powerful legacy of our founders,” Adams said in a news release.
Adams received the oath of office at the 70th International Boule’ on Thursday in Orlando.
“Our chapter is proud of her and stands with her as she prepares to lead the South Eastern region,” Upsilon Eta Omega Chapter President Manessa Wilson said in the release.
Before her election as Southeastern Regional Director, Adams was chairperson of the International Membership Committee where she led a campaign to reactivate more than 30,000 members. Her past national appointments with AKA include serving as a representative to the membership and standards committees. At the regional level, she served as conference secretary and was chairperson of various committees including operations, logistics, and the 79th South Eastern Regional Conference. She is a certified parliamentarian, graduate advisor, and financial officer.
Adams also is senior executive vice president and chief community development and corporate responsibility officer for Renasant Bank. She oversees economic and community development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and corporate social responsibility. In 2019, Adams founded The Nest for Women, a small business and entrepreneurship education platform for women-owned businesses that has received national recognition.
“Tracey has strong business acumen and a passion for serving others. These attributes make her an extraordinary business and community leader,” Renasant Bank President and CEO C. Mitchell Waycaster said.
Adams’ community service includes appointments at Talladega College where she is vice chair, The Women’s Foundation of Alabama, Children’s Hospital of Alabama, and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Community Advisory Committee. In 2021, the Governor of Alabama appointed her to the Alabama Women’s Statutes Commission.
For her civic and professional contributions, Adams has been celebrated by the American Heart Association, Alabama Girl Scouts and the NAACP. In 2020 she was named one of Savoy magazine’s Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America, and Profiles in Diversity Journal identified her as a “Woman to Watch.”
Following completion of undergraduate studies at the University of Montevallo, Adams earned an MBA degree from Samford University. In 2021, she earned a doctorate degree in educational leadership, policy and law from Alabama State University.