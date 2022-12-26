Exceptional cold brings damage to Talladega pipes

In the wake of the single-digits cold wave that departed the region Monday, residents throughout Talladega found themselves without water, or with extremely low water pressure.
A post on the city’s social media accounts Christmas Day read, “Due to the abnormally severe cold weather causing multiple frozen pipes to burst and creating leaks, along with the severe demand on power lines causing a water supply well to shut down, several residences have been experiencing low water pressure. The city staff, hired contractors, and other assistants are working diligently to repair the leaking mains as quickly as possible.
“Additionally, after working all evening on the installation of a generator to maintain power to the well, it has now been restored to service and the transfer of the additional water back to the system has resumed. If you are experiencing low water pressure or loss of water, please check your plumbing and service lines for frozen pipes or leaks. If a leak is encountered on the customer side of the meter, please call for assistance in turning off the service at the meter if your line is not equipped with a cutoff.
“Additionally, water conservation is critical over the next few days to allow for the tanks and system to return to normal operation. If you are dripping water to prevent freezing, please ensure the drip of water is at a minimum and stop the drip during the day if possible. Please contact the water department at 256-362-4439 anytime 24 hours a day, 7 days a week if you notice a main leak, have questions, or need assistance turning off your service due to a leak. Thank you for your patience during this extreme weather.”
Areas affected by the water outage were listed in a more recent posting, including Woolfolk Road area, Geneva Road, Ashland Highway area, Waldo area, Marble Quarry Road area, Cherrywood Lane area, Mt. Olive area, Black Snake Road area, north Talladega area and higher elevations within the city of Talladega.
Moreover, commenters listed numerous other streets and communities reporting issues Monday.
“Crews are working around the clock to continue to repair leaks caused by this unexpected severe cold weather. At this time we can not estimate the time it will take to restore full pressure and service. However, in an effort to help, the Water Department has requested that all residents stop dripping faucets when it is above freezing, washing clothes, or utilization of water that can be avoided. This will help remedy the situation quicker by allowing water to remain in the mains and fill the tanks. The City understands this is inconvenient and the worst time to happen during the holiday season. Please be patient and friendly with our staff as they are working tirelessly to resolve the issue,” according to a post from Monday evening.
“Additionally, as a precautionary measure, until further notice, it is recommended that residents boil water or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, food preparation, or other consumption until such time as the service has been restored and this advisory has been updated. It is recommended that water be boiled vigorously for one minute before consuming after it cools down.”
“We understand that several areas are experiencing low pressure. Our staff is answering calls as quickly as possible on leaks and other items. The water department is aware of the low-pressure areas. Please refrain from calling for this item to allow for leak calls to be reached.”