Ex-Talladega teacher, ex-county revenue clerk sentences to prison

A former Talladega High School teacher and coach and a former Talladega County Revenue Clerk who had previously pleaded guilty to felony charges in unrelated cases were both sentenced to prison.
Samuel Wiggins Jr., 49, who had been a science teacher and girls soccer coach at THS until his arrest in 2020, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, split, with 12 months to serve followed by 24 months of probation after previously pleading guilty to producing pornography with minors. The victim in the case was a 14-year-old female freshman who was one of Wiggins' students. The charges involved Wiggins sending text messages to the victim requesting explicit photos of her.
A split sentence in this case means that Wiggins will have to serve 12 months followed by the two years probation. If he violates his probation during that two years, he could be sent back to prison for the balance of his 20-year sentence.
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff handed down the sentence.
Also appearing before Woodruff this week was Tracy Roman, 37, of Oxford, a former revenue commission office employee who pleaded guilty to 16 counts of forgery and an ethics violation in December. According to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, she was sentenced to 10 years, reverse split, with 18 months probation followed by 12 months in prison.
Roman was the sole employee in the Oxford satellite office of the Talladega County Revenue Commission. She was accused of creating clearAlabama titles for vehicles that had been stolen in Georgia.
Argo said Roman was given the same sentence in each case, with all sentences running concurrently.
Also in court this week,
—Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth sentenced Jeremy Wayne Wills, 38, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for third degree burglary.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Eric Darnell Ball, 49, to 60 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Wesley David Arnold, 36, to 100 months, split, 16 months to serve and 24 months of probation.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Ji’Quavious Clevon Garrett, 21, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for theft of property in the first degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Hunter Lafayette Saffold, 24, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for theft of property in the second and third degrees.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Jeremy Shane Thompson, 43, to 115 months, split, 16 months to serve and 24 months of probation for theft of property in the third degree and resisting arrest.
—Thomas Gene Vandergrifft, 22, was arrested after testing positive for methamphetamine.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Billy Devan Kirkland, 34, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Willie Albert Ezzard, 33, to 80 months in prison for distribution of a controlled substance and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Christopher Dion Smith, 25, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Kenna R. Gamble, 35, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Angie Leigh Leatherwood Hass, 49, to 19 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the second degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Corey Britt Bradshaw, 29, to 32 split, six months to serve and 24 months of probation for four counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree theft.
—Woodruff sentenced Bennie Fredrick Tucker Jr., 53, to 39 months, split, 12 months to serve and 24 months of probation and six months for possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff sentenced Anntone Q. Cochran-Garrett, 25, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff sentenced Austin Ray Harris, 25, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for receiving stolen property in the first degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Kately Ann Young, 31, to 60 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for distribution of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff sentenced Joe Nathan Moten, 57, to 81 months, split, 12 years to serve, 24 months of probation for each of two counts of burglary in the third degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Henry Farrell Weldon, 53, to 15 years, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months of probation for two violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
—Woodruff sentenced John Brandon Matthews, 36, to 84 months, suspended, 24 months of probation for fraudulent use of a debit or credit card.