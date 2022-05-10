Ex-Sylacauga High maintenance worker sentenced on sex abuse charges

A former maintenance worker at Sylacauga High School has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for sex abuse in the second degree, sodomy in the second degree and transmission of obscene materials.
Paul Matthew Hutton, 51, was sentenced to 10 years each on the sodomy and transmission charges and five years on the sex abuse charge. According to court documents, all three sentences were split, with Hutton ordered to serve 24 months in prison followed by 24 months probation. All three sentences run concurrently.
Court records also indicate that Hutton spent 101 days in jail before being sentenced, with that time deducted from his prison sentence.
Hutton was arrested in February 2021, first on the transmission charge. The victim in all three cases was a girl between the ages of 12 and 16. It does not appear that the victim was a student at Sylacauga High School.
Hutton pleaded guilty to the charges in late January. Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff accepted the guilty pleas and imposed the sentence earlier this week.