Ex-revenue office employee pleads guilty to forgery, ethics violation

A former Talladega County Revenue Office employee pleaded guilty to 16 counts of forgery and an ethics violation Wednesday before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Tracey Roman, 37, of Oxford will be sentenced by Woodruff on Feb. 24, according to District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Roman, who was the sole employee in the Talladega County satellite office in Oxford, was arrested last summer after allegedly helping to create clean Alabama titles for cars that had been stolen in Georgia.
“She was getting paid to use her position to create documents,” Giddens said. “She would be given a bill of sale with a Georgia title that contained forged information. She would create a bill of sale for Alabama signed by a fictitious person. That would create an application for a legitimate Alabama title. It’s kind of like money laundering, but with cars. She was helping to clean up the forged documents.”
Giddens said he had informed federal authorities when Roman was arrested, although it was not immediately clear if there was any federal investigation currently underway.
Unlike in many cases where there are multiple counts, Giddens said Roman will be sentenced on each of the counts that she pleaded to.
“Each of the forgery counts is a different vehicle,” he said. “It’s not a situation where you can plead to one and the others are due to be dismissed.”
According to the indictment on the ethics charge, Roman received “currency, clothes and jewelry” for her efforts.
The alleged forgeries were mostly from March and April. Roman had worked in the revenue office since 2015 or 2016.
Forgery in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Use of public office for personal gain is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Also in court this week, Woodruff sentenced:
—Joseph Bradley Russell to 27 months, suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance.
—Antoine Jeffries to 44 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Carl Heath to six months in jail, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the fourth degree. Heath was indicted for theft in the third degree, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
—Dustin Lee to 15 years, suspended, 24 months probation for second degree assault.
—Robert Lanthan, to 61 months, suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance.
—Wendy J. Goins to 60 months, split, 24 months to serve and 24 months probation.
—James Murphy, 27 months, suspended, 24 months probation, for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.