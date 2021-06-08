You are the owner of this article.
Everybody has fun, as B.B. Comer mixes children, animals

  • Comments
Library event10-bc.jpg

BB Comer Library hosted Animal Adventures with Jamie Hacker Monday at the pavilion at Blue Bell Park.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — B.B. Comer Memorial Library kicked off the 2021 “Tails and Tales” Summer Library Program with “Animal Adventures” featuring Jamie Hacker with Sixth Day Creatures.

More than 250 people attended the live-animal show, which was at Blue Bell pavilion at Central Park in Sylacauga.

Said Comer Library Youth Services Director Mandi Cantrell: “The library is excited to partner with Sylacauga Parks and Rec to offer in-person programs this summer, which will be held at the Blue Bell pavilion to allow for safer social distancing.”

In the event of inclement weather, Monday and Wednesday enrichment programs will be moved indoors to the J. Craig Smith Community Center gymnasium. Visit the library’s website at www.bbcomerlibrary.net or call the library at 256-249-0961 for more information.

Photos: Animal Adventures hosted by B.B. Comer Library

B.B. Comer library hosted Animal Adventures with Jamie Hacker Monday at the pavilion at Blue Bell Park with over 250 people in attendance. 

