Even in pandemic, the show goes on for Little Miss pageant

The 31st annual Little Miss Pink and Precious Pageant was, like most things in 2020, a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of competing in person, this year’s pageant was held online through Zoom.
As always, the pageant is sponsored by Mu Tau Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. This year’s theme was “Precious Little Pearls of Excellence-Learning, Leading and Inspiring.”
“The virtual pageant, chaired by Sheryl Fuller, served as a historic moment for Mu Tau Omega chapter and pageant participants,” according to a news release.
Mackenzie Brown, 7, was the winner this year. She is the daughter of Leonard and Destiny Brown of Talladega and is home schooled.
The first runner-up was Nyla Leeann Armstrong, a second-grader at Stemley Road Elementary School and the daughter of Shonet Armstrong and Tasha Cross.
Second runner-up was Kali Green, a second-grader at Houston Elementary School in Talladega and the daughter of Contessa Williams and Lee Green.
This year’s program also included the final stroll of last year’s winner, Nala Tonise Kelley of Birmingham, as well as “a beautiful violin concerto performance by Emma Boyd, Little Miss Pink and Precious 2009, and a reminisced video presentation created by chapter member Jennifer Coleman entitled ‘Our Chapter Through the Years,'” according to the release.
The video “highlighted chapter accomplishments as well as saluted previous pageant winners.”
As in past years, proceeds from this year’s pageant “allow the chapter to provide 10 scholarships to deserving high schools in Talladega County. Event proceeds also allow the chapter to address Alpha Kappa Alpha international program targets (such as) HBCU for Life: A Call to Action; Women’s Health Care and Wellness; Building Your Economic Legacy; The Arts! And Global Impact."
The release goes on to thank “all the parents, grandparents and family members, for support of the Little Miss Pink and Precious Pageant and the contestants. The spirit of cooperation by contestants’ family members and the community allows the chapter to provide service to all mankind.”
Dr. Floretta James Dortch serves as president of the Mu Tau Omega Chapter.