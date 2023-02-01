Ethics Commission complaints against city manager dismissed

The Alabama Ethics Commission voted 4-0 Wednesday to close the files on two complaints filed against Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill during the commission’s regular meeting.
One of the two complaints was dismissed following a presentation to the commission during a lengthy executive session.
The second complaint was one of 20 that was recommended closed by ethics commission staff, without a formal hearing.
Following a lengthy executive session that also involved discussion of complaints brought against eight other public officials, Commission member Edward Crowell of Montgomery said “based on the evidence as presented to this commission, there exist insufficient facts to hold that the respondent (Hill) has violated the Alabama Ethics Act. I further move that this case be closed.”
The motion was seconded by Vice Chair Lyn Stuart of Bay Minette, and the motion was passed with Chairman John Plunk of Athens and Stanton McDonald of Huntsville concurring. The fifth seat on the commission is currently vacant.
This second group of complaints, only one of which involved Hill, was dismissed en masse, without a vote on each particular item.
According to Ethics Commission Attorney Brian Patterson, this is a common practice.
Since there were no findings in either of the complaints taken up Wednesday, the specific details of those complaints were not readily available. In cases where there is a finding, the Ethics Commission typically makes a referral to a local prosecutor, and that information is public.
Patterson added that he could not comment on any other complaints that might remain pending before the commission.
Hill was accompanied to the hearing in Montgomery by Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas. After the first complaint was closed, Plunk thanked Thomas for coming to the hearing, although her testimony was not required.