TALLADEGA

Ethics Commission complaints against city manager dismissed

Seddrick Hill

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill.

 Courtesy photo

The Alabama Ethics Commission voted 4-0 Wednesday to close the files on two complaints filed against Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill during the commission’s regular meeting.

One of the two complaints was dismissed following a presentation to the commission during a lengthy executive session. 