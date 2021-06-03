ESP honors Talladega's Livingston with award named in her honor

Talladega resident Martha Livingston has had an award named for her by the Education Support Professionals of the Alabama Education Association.
It is called the Martha Livingston ESP Pioneer Award. According to a release, to receive the award, the recipient "shall be an Education Support Professional employee and shall have a minimum of five years membership and has been outstanding in their contributions to the association."
Livingston was born and raised in Talladega and among her lifetime accomplishments, she was a teacher at Salter Elementary School for 29 years. She has served on the Alabama Education Retirees Association board in various capacities for 10 years, including her current post of vice president.