Escaped inmate from Childersburg Work Camp is captured

An inmate escaped from the Childersburg Work Camp early Monday morning and was recaptured in Wetumpka, about 60 miles away, later the same day. 

According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections,  Tracy O’Brian Blackburn, 47, was serving a five year sentence for a conviction for assault in the second degree in Shelby County in October 2017. He escaped from the facility in Childersburg at about 1 a.m. Monday and was back in custody, without further incident, by 8 p.m..

No further information regarding the escape was available Tuesday afternoon.

