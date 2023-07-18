 Skip to main content
Eric Clapton tribute to be performed Friday at the Ritz

Friday night, Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater will host a tribute to one of the towering figures of the rock era: guitarist and singer Eric Clapton.

It’s being presented by Maverick Lounge a Birmingham-area-based group of musicians who perform deep dives into the recording careers of major artists of the era.