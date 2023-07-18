Eric Clapton tribute to be performed Friday at the Ritz

Friday night, Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater will host a tribute to one of the towering figures of the rock era: guitarist and singer Eric Clapton.
It’s being presented by Maverick Lounge a Birmingham-area-based group of musicians who perform deep dives into the recording careers of major artists of the era.
According to Maverick Lounge drummer and bandleader Mark Lanter (aka The Professor), the group’s concept is “something like VH1’s ‘Behind the Music’ series format, but it includes live music in the presentation. We call it a ‘rockumentary’ on an artist, a band or a musical subject, in chronological order, from inception to whenever it ended or present day. And while it includes live music, we also include things like slides and narration to carry you through the show. It moves back and forth between the narration and the band performing what is being discussed. It’s somewhat interactive, loose and casual with a nod and a wink to the lounge concept. But you also need to be a maverick to qualify, someone who leads new trends and breaks rules. Clapton definitely qualifies for that.”
The first Maverick Lounge tribute held several years ago focused on the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, both together and separately. Clapton was actually the subject of the second ever show.
“It actually goes back five or six years,” Lanter said. We did it for the second time a year ago. It fits very well into the formula.”
Many of the performers will already be familiar to longtime Ritz patrons. In addition to Lanter himself on drums and vocals, the band on stage Friday night will consist of Matt Casey on guitar, Brad Wolfe on “Clapton voice,” Chris Kozac on bass, co-musical director Allen Barlow, Payton Grant on keyboards and vocals, with backup vocals from Jackie Grant and Alice Bargeron.
Lanter, Barlow and Kozak most recently appeared at the Ritz Theater last year as Bron-Yr-Aur, an acoustic Led Zeppelin tribute band.
J. Willoby provides the narration, along with their own production team.
“It’s a lot of people on stage,” Lanter said.
The large cast is appropriate in covering a career that has spanned five decades and a stunning range of musical styles. It begins at the beginning, when Clapton recorded the first couple of singles and a live album as the lead guitarist of The Yardbirds, a British band that, like a lot of British bands in 1964, played American blues, R&B and early rock and roll covers. By the time the Yardbirds’ third single, “For Your Love,” became a hit, Clapton said he did not approve the new direction and quit, joining John Mayall’s Blues Breakers, where he would continue to refine his pure blues style. It was around this time that graffiti began appearing in London proclaiming “Clapton is God.”
After making one stellar album with Mayall, an ace bandleader and multi-instrumentalist but an average singer, Clapton again moved in, forming the group Cream with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker. This is where most classic rock fans begin their knowledge of the era.