Epperson, Clark picked to serve as Sylacauga Christmas parade grand marshals

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas parade Thursday at 6 p.m., and this year’s grand marshals are Sondra “Sondee” Epperson and Randy Clark.
Epperson was recently selected the Sylacauga woman of the year, and Randy Clark is a leader in the community and has been recognized for his volunteer efforts.
Chamber director Laura Strickland said both were chosen for their positive and selfless works for the city. This is the 43rd annual Christmas parade in Sylacauga.
Sondra "Sondee" Epperson, right, will serve as one of the grand marshals for the Sylacauga Christmas parade. She is with Gov. Kay Ivey in the photo.
"We are honored to be able to recognize these deserving individuals for the many contributions to our community all with the goal of making Sylacauga the very best place to live, work and play," Strickland said.
Epperson was awarded the Inaugural Sylacauga Area Woman of the Year award at the ConnectHER Women's Conference on Oct. 22. She was one of seven applicants recommended for the inaugural award.
Applicants were reviewed and chosen by an outside panel and unanimously agreed that she was an outstanding candidate for the award. According to a release, Epperson was recognized for her acts of kindness and commitment to volunteerism through her involvement with the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation/Awareness of Gynecological and Ovarian Cancer, Keep Alabama Beautiful and Alabama PALS organizations keeping Talladega County Clean, and working with local animal rescues.
Randy Clark, a retired pipe fitter, began leading the effort to keep Sylacauga clean more than a year ago. He works alone and with volunteer groups, also known as the Litter Army, to pick up litter around Sylacauga's parks, restaurants, downtown shopping district, and parking lots. Clark also works areas after large groups of visitors in our area. such as parades, sports tournaments, and the Marble Festival. This past October, the Sylacauga Beautification Council awarded Clark the Frances Conn Shining Star Award for his dedication and selfless volunteer work.
Parade applications will be accepted through the day Monday. Applications are available at www.sylacaugachamber.com.