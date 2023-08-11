 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Episcopal ministry to help furnish diapers for infants

nappy time

Lynn Sims welcomes Christie Twymon as the first person served by Diaper Row Saturday morning.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA A conversation among Talladega-area Episcopalians on the topic of outreach ministries this past April turned to the high cost of paper products and in particular the high cost of disposable diapers. 

Leaving the meeting, Lynn Sims, a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal, said the words Diaper Row kept coming to her mind.

Tags