Episcopal ministry to help furnish diapers for infants

TALLADEGA — A conversation among Talladega-area Episcopalians on the topic of outreach ministries this past April turned to the high cost of paper products and in particular the high cost of disposable diapers.
Leaving the meeting, Lynn Sims, a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal, said the words Diaper Row kept coming to her mind.
As a child Sims remembered a street in English Village in Birmingham leading to Vulcan that was referred to as Diaper Row. Every time she and her mother would pass the area she would point out the area and tell her that was Diaper Row.
Sims checked around with several area agencies to see if any of them provided diapers and found that none did — so the need was definitely there. She hoped Diaper Row outreach ministries could fill that need.
Sims envisioned a room in Bingham Hall at St. Peter’s filled with rows and rows of diapers to help families with babies in need in the community.
This past Saturday, Diaper Row became a reality.
Diaper Row applied for and received a $2,500 grant from the Department of Mission and Outreach of the Diocese of Alabama. The vestry of St. Peter’s and Priest Susan Oakes voted to match the funds of the grant up to $2,500.
Diaper Row partnered with the diaper bank Bundles of Hope in Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization that exists to help partner agencies working with families in need by providing essential day-to-day items such as diapers and baby wipes.
The city of Talladega is holding a diaper drive to help support Diaper Row. Diapers will be collected at City Hall, Talladega Armstrong-Osborne Public Library and the Spring Street Recreation Center throughout the months of August and September.
Diaper Row will be open the first Saturday of each month from 9-11 a.m. providing a pack of diapers for each baby in need as long as supplies last.
Sims said “This ministry will work on donations and grants and a lot of prayers. I hope it will be successful but we will never know unless we try. I hope Diaper Row can be Christ's hands and feet in the world.”