 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

End in sight for major Pell City road projects

Within the next eight to 10 days, two major road projects in Pell City will be complete and ready to usher in the increase in traffic and business with a brand new look.

Street Department Supervisor Greg Gossett gave members of the City Council the update on Dr. John Haynes Drive and Jeanne Pruitt Drive during Monday’s council meeting, and said interruptions to traffic during the work will be kept to a minimum.