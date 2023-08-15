End in sight for major Pell City road projects

Within the next eight to 10 days, two major road projects in Pell City will be complete and ready to usher in the increase in traffic and business with a brand new look.
Street Department Supervisor Greg Gossett gave members of the City Council the update on Dr. John Haynes Drive and Jeanne Pruitt Drive during Monday’s council meeting, and said interruptions to traffic during the work will be kept to a minimum.
“There will be times when we’ll have to close one lane as we’re working, but we won’t be completely closing the roads at all,” he said. “It will probably be a little bit inconvenient at times, but it’s part of the process.”
Work on the project won’t begin before 8:30 a.m., Gossett said, and completion is definitely based upon having good weather to do the work.
The completion of Dr. John Haynes Drive will serve as the main thoroughfare to the city’s new Pell City Square shopping center, where two retailers are already open and others will open their doors later this month and September.
The addition of extra turn lanes onto U.S. 231 from both streets is expected to help in creating a smoother traffic flow in both areas.
The project is the focus of the city’s involvement in the state’s Rebuild Alabama effort.
Also Monday, a property in the center of town known as Bussie Oil Company at one time is in the process of being remediated and the remaining gas tanks and debris removed.
The Council approved hiring Environmental, Inc. to remove approximately 300 square feet of asphalt and remove and dispose of approximately 150 tons of impacted soil. The company submitted a bid of $42,085 for the work.
The Alabama Department of Environment Management has provided assistance with $125,000 in payment for the clean-up.
Officials also held a public hearing on properties considered in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance and will pursue abatement of the violations of the following properties:
279 Mays Bend Drive; 6379 Mays Bend Road; 1039 Cove Landing N, lot 153; 1049 Cove Landing N, lot 154; 1271 Valley Street; and 3305 Stemley Bridge Road.
Officials also approved assessing abatement costs to two properties, 402 Wolf Creek Road South and 3312 Tyler Street.
There was no property owner present to speak regarding any of the properties found to be in violation.
In other matters, the Council:
-Heard a request for involvement in the First Annual Lovestock which will be held at the farm of Rodney Burrow Oct. 14 with approximately 20 gospel groups to perform, food vendors, a children’s area and other events. The location is 1210 Blue Hole Road and there is no charge to attend. Those who are interested in more information can finds it at www.lovestock.life.
-Approved a resolution to name Teresa Brakefield as city treasurer;
-Approved opening a bank account with Valley National Bank for the Pell City Police Department;
-Approved a resolution to have a final plat survey done for 124 Charter Drive.