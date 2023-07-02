Empowerment nonprofit holding back-to-school backpack distribution

To Mentor, Educate and Empower, a community improvement nonprofit, is hosting its annual Back To School Empowerment Youth Rally with the goal of distributing 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.
The rally is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, from 3-5 p.m. at Veterans Park in Talladega.
This year, 2MEE will send invitations to Mayor Timothy Ragland and City Manager Seddrick Hill Jr. in hopes they will attend.
“Don’t miss this chance to support our community and share what 2MEE offer to the youth. We look forward to your support at the Annual Back To School Empowerment Youth Rally,” according to an announcement of the event.
The rally is co-sponsored by United Way of North Talladega County.
“To Mentor, Educate and Empower (2MEE) is a nonprofit organization focused on bettering not just our community but the world through education, mentorship, and charitable support. The organization’s mission is to assist under-served communities who are challenged by the consequences of economic, environmental, and social hardships. To Mentor, Educate and Empower depends on the generosity of donations, grants, service, and volunteers to fulfill our mission,” according to the announcement.