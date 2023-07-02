 Skip to main content
Empowerment nonprofit holding back-to-school backpack distribution

To Mentor, Educate and Empower, a community improvement nonprofit, is hosting its annual Back To School Empowerment Youth Rally with  the goal of distributing 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The rally is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29,  from 3-5 p.m. at Veterans Park in Talladega.