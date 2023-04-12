 Skip to main content
Employment dispute ends at AIDB when employee resigns

The executive committee of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s board of trustees and a former IT employee have reached an agreement with each other following a two-hour hearing earlier this month where almost nothing happened.

The former employee, Jennifer Roberts, argued that she faced termination because she had leveled accusations of sex discrimination at other employees. 