Employment dispute ends at AIDB when employee resigns

The executive committee of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s board of trustees and a former IT employee have reached an agreement with each other following a two-hour hearing earlier this month where almost nothing happened.
The former employee, Jennifer Roberts, argued that she faced termination because she had leveled accusations of sex discrimination at other employees.
Attorney Clay Carr, representing AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, argued that Roberts had failed to achieve a certification that was listed in her job description, had not taken advantage of an opportunity for tutoring offered by AIDB, and had refused transfers to other positions at the same level of pay.
The executive committee, consisting of chairwoman Frances Taylor and trustees Clarence Haynes and Jackie Smith, adjourned to executive session twice to discuss the matter. After the second executive session, Taylor said the committee’s decision on Roberts’ employment status was moot, since she was resigning. The other terms of the agreement would be submitted to Roberts’ attorney, Adam Morrell, for final approval.
AIDB released a statement Wednesday saying “The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind reached an agreement with Mrs. Roberts that resolves any and all claims without admission of wrongdoing by any party.”
Morrell declined to comment on the case.
The hearing started more than 35 minutes late, after Roberts and Morrell did not arrive on time. Morrell said he took responsibility for this, and after conferring briefly with Carr, said that the parties had agreed to waive witness testimony and the presentation of documents, allowing the committee to make their decision solely based on the arguments presented by the two attorneys.
Morrell made the argument that Roberts was fired because she blew the whistle on a pattern of discrimination, but refused to give any specifics. At one point during his argument to the committee, he said “putting her back to work is going to be like putting toothpaste back in the tube. I don’t think anybody really wants to do that at this point.” At the same time, however, he told the committee if Roberts was not put back to work, he would file a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, “which we don’t want to do.”
He also alluded to a last-minute offer made in the parking lot, but again did not elaborate.
When Taylor attempted to ask questions regarding the procedural history of the case and Roberts’ employment, Morrell said “she doesn’t have to answer your questions.”
When Haynes asked about the discrimination allegations, Morrell also flatly refused to answer, and advised the committee members to look into these allegations themselves.
Taylor warned him not to talk down to the members of the committee, and Haynes pointed out that the members were simply trying to do their jobs in this situation.
“We are just trying to be as fair as possible,” Taylor said. “This is our first time seeing any of this. We are trying to understand what’s happening here. You could be amicable here. This isn’t helpful.”
Haynes asked for an apology for the chair, which did not appear forthcoming.
“The leadership is what failed here,” Morrell said.
The committee then went into executive session to discuss the matter before voting 3-0 to accept Roberts’ resignation.