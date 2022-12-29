Emancipation to be celebrated with New Year’s Day program at Ritz

The Talladega County Chapter of NAACP will celebrate the nation’s 160th Emancipation Proclamation Program and Leadership Drive at the historic Ritz Theatre starting at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
According to Rev. Hugh Morris, president of the Talladega County Chapter, “Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Byron F. White. Rev. White was born on September 25, 1966, in Alabaster to proud parents late Rev. Dr. Rogers L. White and Sis. Ozella Herndon White. Pastor Byron and his two brothers and seven sisters grew up in a home with close ties to both families. Pastor White’s early footsteps began when he accepted Christ as his personal Savior at a tender age. In his formative years, he was blessed to have a strong Christian heritage. Pastor White began to feel the call to preach in his young adult years. He surrendered to this call in June 1997 and was ordained in 2004.”
White did undergrad studies at Montevallo University majoring in Business Administration, Morris said. He received his associate degree from Lawson State Junior College in Barber and Cosmetology and his Associate Degree from Southeastern Bible College in Biblical Studies. From a previous marriage Pastor White had Alisha White, 38 and DeShun White, 36. In November 2007 he married Flatria White and to this union was born Zaire White, 15.
After being called to the ministry, Pastor White served as youth pastor at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Montevallo for eight years. He served as interim pastor at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for one year and interim pastor at Big Springs Baptist Church for six months before being called to the Kingston Missionary Baptist church where he serves as pastor, teacher, and leader.
Morris said White is known for “his leadership in our local, state and national convention and he also serves as Assistant Secretary In the Northeast District and as Dean of the Mt. Carmel District Baptist Training Union 2014-2018. Pastor White serves as a dedicated member of many other organizations. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Active Graduate of Mu Psi Lamda in Homewood, Alabama Collegiate Basketball Officials, Alabama High School Athletic Association, NAACP of Talladega, Alabama New South Coalition of Talladega, Birmingham Big Brothers, Ala. Board of Directors, Board Member of Council of Association of Head start.
“Pastor White has sought God’s favor for the Kingston Missionary Baptist Church, and has led his congregation through 13 years of growth and blessings. The church Sunday school has been divided into a women’s and men’s class because of the increase in members attending Sunday school. Over 65 members have joined the church family under Pastor White’s leadership during the past 13 years.
“Pastor White continues to share God’s vision for his church family, and the congregation continues to grasp this vision to help bring it into reality. He has conducted many leadership conferences to ensure that all members were equipped to carry out God’s vision.”
Morris also talked about the history of the Emancipation Proclamation, which he noted consisted of two executive orders issued by President Abraham Lincoln.
“The first one, issued September 22, 1862, declared the freedom of all slaves in any state of the Confederates States of America that did not return to Union control by January 1, 1863. The second order, issued January 1, 1863, named ten specific states where it would apply. Lincoln issued the Executive Order by his authority as Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy under Article II, section 2 of the United States Constitution. The Emancipation Proclamation was criticized at the time for freeing only the slaves over which the Union had no power. Although most slaves were not freed immediately, the Proclamation brought freedom to thousands of slaves the day it went into effect in parts of nine of the ten states to which it applied (Texas being the exception).
“Additionally, the Proclamation provided the legal framework for the emancipation of nearly all four million slaves as the Union armies advanced, and committed the Union to ending slavery, which was a controversial decision even in the North. The proclamation did not name the slave-holding border states of Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland or Delaware, which had never declared a secession, and so it did not free any slaves there. The state of Tennessee had already mostly returned to Union control, so it also was not named and was exempted. Virginia was named, but exemptions were specified for the 48 counties that were in the process of forming West Virginia, as well as seven other named counties and two cities. Also specifically exempted were New Orleans and thirteen named parishes of Louisiana, all of which were also already mostly under Federal control at the time of the Proclamation.
“However, in other Union-occupied areas of Confederate states besides Tennessee, the Proclamation went into immediate effect and at least 20,000 slaves were freed at once on January 1, 1863. Hearing of the Proclamation, more slaves quickly escaped to Union lines as the Army units moved South. As the Union armies conquered the Confederacy, thousands of slaves were freed each day until nearly all (approximately 4 million, according to the 1860 census) were freed by July 1865. Near the end of the war, abolitionists were concerned that while the Proclamation had freed most slaves as a war measure, it had not made slavery illegal. Several former slave states had already passed legislation prohibiting slavery; however, in a few states, slavery continued to be legal, and to exist, until December 18, 1865, when the Thirteenth Amendment was enacted.”