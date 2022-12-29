 Skip to main content
Emancipation to be celebrated with New Year’s Day program at Ritz

Rev. Byron F. White

The Talladega County Chapter of NAACP will celebrate the nation’s 160th Emancipation Proclamation Program and Leadership Drive at the historic Ritz Theatre starting at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to Rev. Hugh Morris, president of the Talladega County Chapter, “Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Byron F. White. Rev. White was born on September 25, 1966, in Alabaster to proud parents late Rev. Dr. Rogers L. White and Sis. Ozella Herndon White. Pastor Byron and his two brothers and seven sisters grew up in a home with close ties to both families. Pastor White’s early footsteps began when he accepted Christ as his personal Savior at a tender age. In his formative years, he was blessed to have a strong Christian heritage. Pastor White began to feel the call to preach in his young adult years. He surrendered to this call in June 1997 and was ordained in 2004.”