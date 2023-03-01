 Skip to main content
Elks Lodge donates to garden greenhouse project

The Elks Lodge of Childersburg made a $500 donation last month to the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement for the Sam H. Wright Sylacauga Grows Community Garden. The money will be used to complete the installation of the heating and cooling of the greenhouse 

According to a press release, SAFE will be expanding the existing Sylacauga Grows Community Garden into a rural teaching garden, meaning that it will increase awareness and education of clean, healthy soil and food.