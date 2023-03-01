Elks Lodge donates to garden greenhouse project

The Elks Lodge of Childersburg made a $500 donation last month to the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement for the Sam H. Wright Sylacauga Grows Community Garden. The money will be used to complete the installation of the heating and cooling of the greenhouse
According to a press release, SAFE will be expanding the existing Sylacauga Grows Community Garden into a rural teaching garden, meaning that it will increase awareness and education of clean, healthy soil and food.
The garden will also serve to engage leaders and foster research in the field of sustainable agriculture and bioremediation, food justice and food sovereignty to develop research-based processes and strategies; and integrate STEM and a project-based learning prototype. Training modules will be developed that focus on sustainable gardening and environmental education across the age span.
Currently, high school level classes are being taught there three times per week by local agriculture educators.
“SAFE is grateful for the support of organizations like the Elks Lodge who recognize individuals and families are hurting and need additional support from time to time” according to executive director Margaret Morton. “SAFE’s vision is to achieve a sustained culture of health, wellness, and economic stability for the children and families of Talladega County, the region, and our state. That cannot be done unless we all work together.”