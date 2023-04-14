 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Electric device recycling to be held in Talladega April 21

Spring E-Recycling

City Clerk Joanna Medlen and Purchasing Director Renae Blackburn promoting E-Recycling Day.

 

The City of Talladega has designated a particular day when residents who need to get rid of unneeded electronic items may do so safely and legally.

E-Recycling Day will be held April 21 at Wehadkee Yarn Mills on West Battle Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items accepted include computers, monitors, keyboards, cables, power supplies, printers, cell phones, printer cartridges, televisions, Christmas lights, hair dryers, curling irons, microwaves, VCRs, DVD players, telephones, battery backups, scanners, extension cords and small household appliances. Basically anything that has a cord or batteries can be dropped off.