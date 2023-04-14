Electric device recycling to be held in Talladega April 21

The City of Talladega has designated a particular day when residents who need to get rid of unneeded electronic items may do so safely and legally.
E-Recycling Day will be held April 21 at Wehadkee Yarn Mills on West Battle Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items accepted include computers, monitors, keyboards, cables, power supplies, printers, cell phones, printer cartridges, televisions, Christmas lights, hair dryers, curling irons, microwaves, VCRs, DVD players, telephones, battery backups, scanners, extension cords and small household appliances. Basically anything that has a cord or batteries can be dropped off.
City Clerk Joanna Medlen, who has spearheaded the initiative since 2019, said, “The City of Talladega’s Spring E-Recycle Day event helps conserve resources and natural materials while also reducing the likelihood of unwanted electronic items being discarded on the side of the roadway.”
Said City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr., “Our e-recycling drive is growing steadily. We are collecting more unwanted electronic items and, as a result, helping to improve the environment, beautify our community, and restore a sense of pride in Talladega. I am thankful for the city employees, community partners, and residents who help ensure the success of this important initiative.”
Recycling of the electronics is done by Protec Recycling. For more information, please call Ms. Medlen at 256-362-8186 ext. 1026