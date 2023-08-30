 Skip to main content
Educator, benefactor Elouise Wilkins Williams dies at 95

Obituary

Elouise Wilkins Williams

Though absent from Pell City for decades, Elouise Wilkins Williams is being remembered and acknowledged as a generous educator who materially benefited the Pell City school system. Williams died Aug. 25 at the age of 95.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Her husband, Henry Harold Williams, died in 2016 at age 92. The couple never forgot the hometown they once shared.