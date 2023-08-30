Educator, benefactor Elouise Wilkins Williams dies at 95

Though absent from Pell City for decades, Elouise Wilkins Williams is being remembered and acknowledged as a generous educator who materially benefited the Pell City school system. Williams died Aug. 25 at the age of 95.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Her husband, Henry Harold Williams, died in 2016 at age 92. The couple never forgot the hometown they once shared.
Mrs. Williams taught school in Pell City after her graduation from Judson College and the University of Alabama, then later earned her master’s degree from Columbia University in New York.
She and her husband moved to Birmingham in the late 1970s.
Mrs. Williams was known through her years as a lifetime philanthropist for many endeavors, including Samford University.
The Williamses also became a donor and benefactor to the Pell City School System, donating property for the school named in their honor, Harold and Elouise Williams Intermediate School, located on Hardwick Road. The school was officially named for the Williamses in 2008.
“The Pell City School System, along with the city of Pell City, lost an alumnus and friend to our community this past week with the passing of Mrs. Williams,” said Norman Wilder, president of the Pell City Board of Education. “She and her husband were very generous to the Pell City School System.
“I was fortunate to have known both of them,” Wilder said. “Mrs. Williams was such a fine person and spoke so eloquently and with such charisma.”
Wilder said one of the memories he’ll never forget involving the couple took place several years ago when Mr. Williams came to town to take part in the Pell City Christmas Parade.
“He had on his Pell City High School sweater and of course, it looked as fabulous as ever, he always dressed so nice.”
Wilder said people should know that the couple never forgot about their old home town.
Dr. Michael Barber was assistant superintendent in the Pell City School System when the gift was made to the school system, and said he was indeed fortunate to know the Williamses.
“Mrs. Elouise and her husband were the epitome of philanthropy,” he said. “I loved that they never forgot their hometown. And their identities were wrapped up together.”
For the Williamses, being able to give as they did was all about the children of Pell City, Barber said.
“They truly wanted children to have educational opportunities,” he said. “She opened the doors for so many children, here, and elsewhere.”
Barber said the couple reminded him of the often-said comment “If it’s in your power to do good, do good.”
“They both lived that out,” he said. “They served by changing lives.”