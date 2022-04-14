Easter comes early to Talladega Health Care

As he has on most major holidays for the past several years, Michael Scales brought presents to the residents of Talladega Health Care Wednesday afternoon. He also delivered stuffed Easter bunnies, Peeps, cards, clothing and a little extra spending money, not just for the members of his weekly Bible study class, but to everyone in the facility.
Although Scales bringing holidays gifts is a long-standing tradition, this past Christmas and this coming Easter feel special. For all of 2020 and most of 2021, due to COVID-19 lockdown, Scales was unable to deliver the gifts in person, and the few times he actually met with residents had to take place outside.
“But having to be outside didn’t stop God’s work, though,” he said Wednesday. “But I’m thankful that I can have fellowship with all of you inside today. I know you’ve been through a lot the last couple of years, but now I just want you to be able to enjoy your day. And I know I’ll be getting my reward in heaven.”
In addition to the gifts, every resident of the facility also received an Easter card from the Elizabeth Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star Number 447.
And no sooner had Scales started the Easter festivities before he said he was already planning ahead for the next event.
“Mother’s Day is just around the corner,” he said. “I’ve got to start preparing for that.”