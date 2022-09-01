 Skip to main content
Eastaboga's ATAP is part of two U.S. Air Force contracts worth $2 billion over 10 years

ATAP in Eastaboga is part of two U.S. Air Force contracts totaling more than $2 billion in the next 10 years.

According to ATAP President Shannon Cheatwood, both contracts allow the companies involved to bid on support equipment for the U.S. Air Force with a unit price under $50,000. “The contract(s) provide for the sourcing, acquiring and delivery of a broad range of ground and aircraft support equipment items,” according to the DoD.