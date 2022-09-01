Eastaboga's ATAP is part of two U.S. Air Force contracts worth $2 billion over 10 years

ATAP in Eastaboga is part of two U.S. Air Force contracts totaling more than $2 billion in the next 10 years.
According to ATAP President Shannon Cheatwood, both contracts allow the companies involved to bid on support equipment for the U.S. Air Force with a unit price under $50,000. “The contract(s) provide for the sourcing, acquiring and delivery of a broad range of ground and aircraft support equipment items,” according to the DoD.
According to Cheatwood and Sales and Program Manager Don Palmore, the first contract, known as a Strategic Replenishment Contract, was for $1.65 billion and was awarded to ATAP and seven other small businesses, all located in the southeastern United States. It was awarded a few months ago.
The second contract, awarded late last week, is known as a third party equipment purchase contract, or 3PEP. That contract totals $533 million.
In addition to ATAP, Boneal Inc. of Means, Kentucky and F3 Logistics of Warner Robbins, Ga. were named in the 3PEP contract. Boneal was also mentioned in the earlier contract, along with local business in Huntsville, Florida and other locations.
Both contracts were awarded after a competitive bid process. Essentially, these contracts will allow the companies named in them to bid exclusively on certain Air Force support projects for the next 10 years.
Cheatwood said the company actually had been awarded two previous 3PEP contracts.
“We’ve had this for about 15 years now,” he said.
The Air Force Sustainment Center at Warner Robins Air Force Base in Georgia is the contracting agency, according to DoD.