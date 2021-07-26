Eastaboga woman dies in Talladega wreck

A Friday morning traffic accident involving two vehicles on Eastaboga Road north of Talladega took the life of an Eastaboga woman, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The accident happened at about 6:10 a.m. Alicia Thornton, 48, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata and attempting to make a left turn into a private drive. She was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Cameron White, 21, who was attempting to pass her. Both vehicles went off the road following the collision.
Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Information on White’s injuries were not readily available Monday.
The case remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.