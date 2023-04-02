 Skip to main content
Eastaboga woman charged with theft, intoxication

Alexandria Rowe Mayfield Price

An Eastaboga woman arrested on felony drug charges earlier this month is now facing other charges as well.

Alexandria Rowe Mayfield Price, 37, has been charged with theft of property in the first degree as well as public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. According to jail records, she was out on bond on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge when she was arrested, and is likely to be revoked on that.