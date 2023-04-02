Eastaboga woman charged with theft, intoxication

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
An Eastaboga woman arrested on felony drug charges earlier this month is now facing other charges as well.
Alexandria Rowe Mayfield Price, 37, has been charged with theft of property in the first degree as well as public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. According to jail records, she was out on bond on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge when she was arrested, and is likely to be revoked on that.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the series of events leading up to Price’s arrest began at the Coldwater Friendly Stop on March 20 at about 8:15 p.m. At that time, a man stopped to put gas in his blue 1999 Chevrolet S-10, then went inside to buy some items while his truck was still parked at the pumps. Price allegedly got in the truck and drove off toward Munford before he came out of the store.
A short time later, Jones said, Price was on Garrison Lane in Munford, knocking on a resident’s front door and saying that she was outside in a stolen truck. The resident said he did not know her, and called 911.
She was gone when deputies arrived, but a short time after that, another call came in from the Munford Exxon Station. A clerk told deputies that Price had gotten out of a blue truck, gone inside and then locked herself in the restroom.
When the deputies finally convinced her to come out, Jones said she was clearly under the influence of something and was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
While the contents of the truck were being inventoried, investigators found between 8 and 28 grams of fentanyl inside the vehicle.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, there was enough for a charge of possession with intent, but not quite enough for trafficking, which requires more than an ounce (28 grams).
Total bond was set at $23,000. Price remained in the county jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Possession with intent to distribute and theft of property in the first degree are both Class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.