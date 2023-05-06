 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eastaboga man going to federal prison after drug plea

An Eastaboga man has been sentenced to 31 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a raft of drug charges earlier this year.

Lil T Orr.jpg

Antonio Franchester “Lil T” or “Tony” Orr

Antonio Franchester “Lil T” or “Tony” Orr, 47, was one of a dozen people arrested in August in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in Calhoun County.