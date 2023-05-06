Eastaboga man going to federal prison after drug plea

An Eastaboga man has been sentenced to 31 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a raft of drug charges earlier this year.
Antonio Franchester “Lil T” or “Tony” Orr, 47, was one of a dozen people arrested in August in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in Calhoun County.
In January, Orr pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana; distribution of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; attempting to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and 55 counts of using a telephone to facilitate a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 372 months in federal prison Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge David Proctor.
Records indicate that he also has previous state convictions for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and burglary dating from the early 2000s. He was in the Talladega County Jail on drug charges last summer when he was served with the federal indictment. It was not immediately clear if the newer state charges had ever been resolved.
According to the plea agreement, Orr coordinated with a supplier in Mexico, through a broker in the Alabama prison system, to get methamphetamine and other controlled substances to distribute in east Alabama. Orr was responsible for possessing or attempting to possess more than 30 kilograms (more than 66 pounds) of methamphetamine as well as other drugs including cocaine and heroin and marijuana.
The investigation leading to the charges against Orr and 11 others stretched between June 2021 and June 2022, and resulted in the seizure of more than 20 kilograms (about 45 pounds) of methamphetamine and a kilogram (2.2. pounds) of cocaine, along with guns and cash.
Although court documents refer to the bulk of the trade taking place in Calhoun County, seven of the 12 defendants actually lived in Talladega County. Two lived in St. Clair County, two lived in Calhoun County and the last one lived in Tuscaloosa.
All of the defendants have now pleaded guilty, and half of them have already been sentenced, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In addition to Orr, these include Garod Montario Stripling, 35, of Eastaboga; Brandon Maurice “BB” Butler , 34, of Lincoln; Seth Michael Owens, 29, of Ragland; Jakahri “Joc” Howard, 22, of Lincoln; Steven Weed, 50, of Lincoln; Melissa Sage Goins, 36, of Munford; Brian Kenneth Goodwin, 44, of Pell City; Michael Edwin Scales Sr ., 68, of Annison; and Charles Alan “Chopper ” Calhoun, 57, of Alpine; James Christopher Stanley, 46, of Tuscaloosa.
Also charged was Thomas Terrell Truss, 51, of Oxford, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree at Fountain Correctional Facility. Truss was convicted of rape and sodomy in Talladega County.
Goins and Orr appear to have a child in common, according to court records.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the Anniston, Oxford and Pell City Police Departments, the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, The Seventh Judicial Circuit (Calhoun and Cleburne counties) Major Crimes Unit, the Calhoun County District Attorney's Office, West Alabama Narcotics Task Force, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama National Guard Joint Counter Drug Task Force.
The case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Allison Garrett and Blake Milner. The lead investigators were ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson and DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley.
In the joint release, Watson said “ATF worked collaboratively and tirelessly with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to arrest and charge members of this criminal organization.”