Eastaboga man found at scene of fire

EASTABOGA — The Talladega County Deputy Coroner has released the name of a man found dead following a Monday morning fire.
Deputy Coroner Joshua Vincent said James Stowe, 76, of Eastaboga was found in his camper after it caught fire this morning.
Lincoln Patrol Captain Zach Tutten said Lincoln Police and Fire Departments responded to calls of a camper on fire at 625 Harris Lane in Eastaboga at about 4 a.m. Tutten said a passerby had noticed the fire and called 911. He said that after the fire was out, a body was discovered inside the camper.
Vincent said the initial fire call came in at 3:52 a.m. with fire crews arriving on the scene at 4:04 a.m.
Vincent identified the body as Stowe and he was pronounced dead at 4:56 a.m.
The Deputy Coroner said the death has been deemed accidental. He said the Lincoln and Alabama Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.