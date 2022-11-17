 Skip to main content
Eastaboga man charged with manslaughter

Wreck 13 months ago claimed life of a 70-year-old woman

Harwell

Timothy Lynn Harwell

 TCSO photo

An Eastaboga man has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter stemming from a fatal two-vehicle collision on Prieb’s Mill Road last year.

Timothy Lynn Harwell, 42, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies at his residence Saturday on a $20,000 bond. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he posted bond and was released on Monday.