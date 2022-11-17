Eastaboga man charged with manslaughter

An Eastaboga man has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter stemming from a fatal two-vehicle collision on Prieb’s Mill Road last year.
Timothy Lynn Harwell, 42, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies at his residence Saturday on a $20,000 bond. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he posted bond and was released on Monday.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued at the time, Harwell was driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger on Prieb’s Mill Road, about five miles north of Munford, on the afternoon of Oct. 4, 2021, when he struck a 2105 Toyota Camry driven by Linda Mundy Pinkston, 70, also of Eastaboga.
Pinkston was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston by Oxford EMS, but was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after the wreck.
The accident was investigated by the Alabama Highway Patrol Division of ALEA.
Harwell had his initial appearance Tuesday before Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.