Eastaboga man arrested in connection with weapon charges

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a man for illegally possessing a firearm.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said Dustan Gambrell, 46, of Eastaboga was arrested in connection with charges of possessing a firearm he is forbidden to have.
The investigator said Gambrell has a previous conviction for domestic violence assault third degree from Clay County in 2016. Willis said this conviction meant that it is illegal for Gambrell to have a firearm.
He said the LPD received an anonymous tip Thursday morning saying that Gambrell had been exhibiting erratic behavior and had mentioned he was in possession of firearms.
Willis said Lincoln officers with help from the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force successfully executed a traffic stop on Gambrell at around 2:30 Thursday. He said upon inspection of the vehicle officers found a hunting rifle and an AR-15.
Gambrell was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Willis said Talladega County Presiding Judge Chad Woodruff has also ordered that Gambrell undergo a mental evaluation before release.