Eastaboga man arrested in connection with motel break in

LINCOLN — An Eastaboga man has been arrested in connection with multiple burglary charges.
The Lincoln Police Department has announced it arrested Laurance Aloysius McQuirk, 42 of Eastaboga was arrested last Friday after a break-in at the former McCaig Motel on Stemley Road.
Patrol Captain Zack Tutten said the LPD received a call from a maintenance worker at 7:20 a.m. Feb. 18 regarding an individual who had broken into several rooms at the property. The captain said two officers arrived and made contact with McQuirk, who they then took into custody. Tutten said Investigator Matt Martin was brought in to investigate and interview McQuirk.
Martin said McQuirk is believed to have broken into three rooms in search of copper and electrical panels and then broke into a fourth room to break down what he had found into a form easier to carry away.
The investigator said McQuirk has been charged with four counts of burglary third degree and one count of possession of burglary tools.
Martin said a person is charged with possession of burglary tools when they are in possession of a tool that can be used for breaking and entering and have the intent to use it for the purpose. Possession of burglary tools is considered a class C felony in Alabama.
McQuirk was still in custody Friday at the Talladega County Metro Jail. His bond is set for $12,500.