Eastaboga Baptist donate to Stemley school

This year, the congregation at Eastaboga Baptist Church decided it wanted to reach and make a difference in its community.
According to pastor Jeremy Tuiolosega, women of the church in particular put a great deal of hard work into raising funds by selling Chik-fil-A and other gift cards, Sno Kones, dinner plates and just taking donations. It all paid off Monday, when Tuiolosega, David McFather and Cade Williamson stopped off at Stemley Road Elementary School with a regulation backpack for every single student in the school (about 360, according to assistant principal Alex Johnson), some school supplies for each bag and a check for $7,500 for whatever the school needs to help the children.
Johnson said that reading interventionist Chrystal Badders is also a member of Eastaboga Baptist, as is the school resource officer. Church members Martha Corby, Stephanie Stephens and Betty Hock also took on the leadership of the “backpack ministry.”
“This is big time for us,” Johnson said. “It helps to take some of the pressure off the parents to get the kids what they need to successful. And they do need the support of the community to be successful.”
Tuilosega said this was the first time that the church had donated to the school, but it would not be the last.
“We’re going to continue to grow, hopefully sharing with some of the other churches in the area,” he said. “We want to be able to impact the students and their parents. These are tough economic times, and we want our churches to be able to help meet the needs in our community.”