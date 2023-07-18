 Skip to main content
Eastaboga Baptist donate to Stemley school

This year, the congregation at Eastaboga Baptist Church decided it wanted to reach and make a difference in its community.

According to pastor Jeremy Tuiolosega, women of the church in particular put a great deal of hard work into raising funds by selling Chik-fil-A and other gift cards, Sno Kones, dinner plates and just taking donations. It all paid off Monday, when Tuiolosega, David McFather and Cade Williamson stopped off at Stemley Road Elementary School with a regulation backpack for every single student in the school (about 360, according to assistant principal Alex Johnson), some school supplies for each bag and a check for $7,500 for whatever the school needs to help the children.