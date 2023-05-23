 Skip to main content
East Street hole repairs, fill-in under way

repair scene

The hole repair scene is shown Monday on East Street in Talladega.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

The gaping hole that opened up on East Street Friday afternoon could be repaired as soon as Wednesday, weather permitting, according to the city.

In the meantime, Public Information Officer Mary Sood said it was still too early to comment on the initial cause of the sinkhole.