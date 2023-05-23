East Street hole repairs, fill-in under way

The gaping hole that opened up on East Street Friday afternoon could be repaired as soon as Wednesday, weather permitting, according to the city.
In the meantime, Public Information Officer Mary Sood said it was still too early to comment on the initial cause of the sinkhole.
The site was inspected Monday morning by InSite Engineering. Around lunchtime on Monday, a post on the city’s Facebook page read, “It appears that a franchise utility drilled through the area at the bottom of the sinkhole, compromising some other utilities. An investigation is now under way to determine how many utilities may have been compromised. This appears to be an isolated problem affecting the southeast intersection of Battle Street and East Street.” No utilities in the area were interrupted, however.
A few hours later, Sood said, “The utility issue has been resolved and repairs will begin tomorrow (Tuesday) with an estimated completion date of Wednesday, May 24 (weather permitting).”
Public Works Director Karen Phillips said Tuesday evening that the repair process would involve backfilling the hole and compacting it. She also told the council that she hoped the work could be completed by the end of the day Wednesday.
The work is not expected to interrupt any utilities in the area, although Alabama Power does have a scheduled project getting underway around the same time.
A power company spokesman said they are planning to begin moving power lines further up East Street to make way for the new pocket park. Power lines will be moved from the alley to the area behind the Ritz Theater on the north side of the square, and is only expected to affect customers in the immediate area between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be done Tuesday, June 6.
Until work on the sinkhole is complete, East Street to North Street and the right hand lane of Battle Street (westbound) will remain closed.