Early morning convenience thief really needs some smokes and beer

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a burglary early Friday morning at the Dollar General store on Alabama 21 South.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, sometime between 2:55 a.m. and 3 a.m. someone smashed the glass at the front of the store, went inside and stole a total of 55 packs of cigarettes and an undetermined quantity of Budweiser and Bud Lite beer.
It was not clear if this incident was related to multiple break-ins committed at an Alabama 77 Dollar General earlier this week. As of Friday afternoon, no suspect description from the Friday morning incident was available.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.