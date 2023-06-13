Duck, duck, win: Family event raises money for schools

On a warm, sunny Saturday afternoon, all sorts of families and not a few dogs came out to the Kymulga Grist Mill Park to enjoy food trucks, kids events and, for the first time ever, a rubber duck race with a first prize of $1,000.
According to Kiwanis president Janice Grimes, the organization “adopted out” more than 1,500 yellow rubber ducks at $500 each.
“After the prizes ($1,000, $500 for second and $250 for third), we netted about $4,500,” she said.
“That money will help keep up this park, fund our scholarship program and buy school supplies, teacher needs at Childersburg, Winterboro and Fayetteville, things like that. We’re very pleased with the way things went, and we’re already planning for next year.”
This year’s event was a long time coming. “We had originally planned to do this a couple of years ago, pre-COVID. I’ve had 2,000 rubber ducks sitting in my office for the last two years,” Grimes said.
Next year’s event will likely coincide with the annual Grits Festival, she added.
Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Mark Freeman came out to enjoy the day as well.
“This has been a good day for the Kiwanis Club, and it’s raised a lot of money,” he said.
“They had good attendance, the kids were really excited, and it was a beautiful day. It was a good day for the Kiwanis Club and for Childersburg.”
There was also a coloring contest for children under 10 and 16 door prizes as well.
By the way, the winning duck belonged to veterinarian Dr. Kevin Moulin; it was the only duck he adopted for the day.
Second and third places went to RayAnne Green and Gavin Lucero.