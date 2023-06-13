 Skip to main content
Duck, duck, win: Family event raises money for schools

On a warm, sunny Saturday afternoon, all sorts of families and not a few dogs came out to the Kymulga Grist Mill Park to enjoy food trucks, kids events and, for the first time ever, a rubber duck race with a first prize of $1,000.

According to Kiwanis president Janice Grimes, the organization “adopted out” more than 1,500 yellow rubber ducks at $500 each.