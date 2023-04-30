Drunk driver sentenced for manslaughter plea

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
A Talladega woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year was sentenced by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff Thursday morning.
Mekiyia Mesoia Shatika Dowdell, 28, was sentenced to 126 months, split, with 12 months behind bars and the balance of the sentence on probation, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Dowdell was accused of driving while intoxicated with three of her children in the car with her, including her 7-month-old, on Nov. 14, 2020. She crashed the car on Jackson Trace Road, killing the child.
The crash was investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who determined that Dowdell had a blood alcohol level of 0.09 at the time of the accident. Excessive speed and the fact that the child was not properly restrained inside the car are also listed as contributing factors. She was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence shortly after the accident, then arrested on the manslaughter charge after being indicted by a grand jury in January.
Also in court this week, Woodruff sentenced:
— Jerrod Turner to 66 months, suspended, 24 months probation on three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
— Rodrez D. Robinson to 60 months, split, 24 months to serve with six months in jail and the balance in community corrections, for distribution of a controlled substance.
— Casey McCrory to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
— David Lee Butler to 15 years, reverse split 18 months community corrections, 24 months probation, concurrent for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance and six months in jail for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
— Rachel Switzer to 67 months, split, 150 days in jail followed by 24 months in community corrections and six months in jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Lakutia Ely, 70 months, split, 360 in days in jail followed by 24 months in community corrections for ;possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug parahpernalia.
— Joshua Reeves, 56 months, split, 205 days in jail and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Otis Pearson Jr. to 84 months, split, 12 months in jail and 24 months probation concurrent for possession of a controlled substance and breaking into and entering an automobile.
— Cindy Shierling, 56 months, split, 24 months in community corrections for possession of a controlled substance.