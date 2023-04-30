 Skip to main content
Drunk driver sentenced for manslaughter plea

A Talladega woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year was sentenced by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff Thursday morning.

Mekiyia Mesoia Shatika Dowdell

Mekiyia Mesoia Shatika Dowdell, 28, was sentenced to 126 months, split, with 12 months behind bars and the balance of the sentence on probation, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.