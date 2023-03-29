 Skip to main content
Drug trafficking charged to Sylacauga man

‘Ice’ discovered during routine traffic stop

Marcus Gamble

A Sylacauga man is facing drug trafficking charges following a routine traffic stop last week.

Marcus Leanders Gamble, 29, was charged with one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe) and failure to appear in municipal court in Sylacauga. Total bond was set at $20,500, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.