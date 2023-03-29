Drug trafficking charged to Sylacauga man

A Sylacauga man is facing drug trafficking charges following a routine traffic stop last week.
Marcus Leanders Gamble, 29, was charged with one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe) and failure to appear in municipal court in Sylacauga. Total bond was set at $20,500, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Gamble was still in jail Monday evening.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Gamble was the passenger in a car pulled over in Sylacauga Thursday night for driving with only one functioning headlight. During the course of the traffic stop by Sylacauga Police, it was determined that the driver of the car did not have a license or insurance, and had outstanding warrants for driving without a license or insurance.
A check on Gamble determined that he had misdemeanor warrants as well, Roberson said. As he was being arrested, officers noticed a bag on the floorboard near where his feet had been that contained just over an ounce of ice, a type of crystal methamphetamine, and a pipe.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.