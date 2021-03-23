Drug collection unit is installed at Talladega College

Talladega now has two MedReturn Drug Collection Units.
The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, an Anniston-based non-profit, placed the first box in the office of Senior Services at the Alabama Industries for the Blind in January, and the second was placed at the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Center on the campus of Talladega College on Monday.
The boxes are used to drop off no-longer-needed prescription medications. They are kept secure and can be emptied only by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, which will dispose of their contents from time to time.
According to ASAP Executive Director Seyram Selase, there were 13 confirmed fatal drug overdoses in Talladega County in 2019, and the uncertainty and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 almost certainly drove those numbers even higher.
Talladega College was also the first historically black college/university to have a box set up with ASAP, according to a release from the college.
According to the news release, Selase noted that as Alabama’s first private historically black college, Talladega College should be the first HBCU in the state to receive a drop-box. Also according to the release, Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins said the drop box is important because it gives students, faculty, staff and community members a safe place to dispose of unused or expired medication.
The dropoff program is part of the Strategic Prevention Framework for Prescription Drugs, and is funded through the Alabama Department of Mental Health.