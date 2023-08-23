 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Drug and gun offenses charged against two following chase

Two men have been charged with gun, drug and other offenses after leading Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Agents on a chase through Lincoln Friday evening.

Casey Shane King, 25, of Lincoln and Brenton Cruz Trammell, also 25, of Anniston, were each charged with possession of a short-barrelled shotgun, being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and attempting to elude. Total bond in both cases was set at $27,000. Both men were still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.