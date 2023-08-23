Drug and gun offenses charged against two following chase

Two men have been charged with gun, drug and other offenses after leading Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Agents on a chase through Lincoln Friday evening.
Casey Shane King, 25, of Lincoln and Brenton Cruz Trammell, also 25, of Anniston, were each charged with possession of a short-barrelled shotgun, being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and attempting to elude. Total bond in both cases was set at $27,000. Both men were still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, a task force agent attempted to pull the two men over after observing a traffic violation. The men did not pull over, but accelerated, and a chase ensued.
Roberson said the two men bailed out of their car at the intersection of Holly Hills and Quail Ridge Road. A brief foot chase ensued, which ended with both men being arrested.
Roberson said agents found guns, including a sawed off shotgun, inside the car, along with Alprazolam (Xanax) and buprenorphine.
The latter is a pain killer that is most widely used by people who are trying to wean themselves off drugs like heroin, morphine and methadone.
According to court documents, King was convicted of receiving stolen property in the first degree in Pike County in 2018. He was also arrested for two counts of attempted murder in Montgomery County, but these charges were no billed by a grand jury.
Trammell was convicted of receiving stolen property in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2020.
Possession of a short barrelled shotgun and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm are both Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree and attempting to elude are misdemeanors.