Driver who is accused of careening into house while running from cops is charged

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into a house on East Street in Talladega has been charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, with more serious charges pending against him and two passengers.
The incident began when a patrol officer in Lincoln attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle stopped, but when the officer determined that one of the passengers had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, the driver fled. A chase ensued down Alabama 77, with Talladega Police joining in the chase. The vehicle ran off the road on East Street spun around in the front yard of a residence and then slammed (backward) into the foundation of a duplex. The vehicle struck a gas meter and punched a hole through the foundation of the house, which was occupied at the time. The occupant was unharmed.