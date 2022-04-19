Driver was alive but wounded after his car was shot several times Monday

The string of shootings that have rocked the city of Talladega for the past month continued Monday, according to police reports.
At about 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting call on Alabama 77 North. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers discovered a black Nissan Altima with bullet holes in the driver’s side door in the median. The driver of the vehicle was alive but wounded, and a passerby had stopped to render aid.
The victim was identified as William Jackson, 22, of Talladega. Thompson said Jackson was airlifted from the scene of the shooting, and although he survived the initial incident, Thompson said that his injuries were life-threatening.
Information on his condition Tuesday was not available, but he does appear to have lived through the night..
Thompson said it was not possible to say how many times Jackson had been hit at the scene.
Since mid-March, there have been numerous incidents involving shooting into occupied vehicles or residences with no injuries.
At least five people have been injured by gunfire during the same period, and three people have died. Oderious Jemison was killed in his car March 17 on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd.; Jeremiah Curry, 14, was shot to death in a vehicle on Avenue H on April 2 and Jaheim Embry, 19, was shot on Howard Street on April 12.
All of these cases remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also call Crime Stoppers directly on their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.
Anonymous tips may also be left at the city’s website at www.talladega.com.