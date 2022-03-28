Drive-by shooter hits a house, at least two cars, and one man

Talladega Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Howard Street just after midnight Sunday that left one man injured and damaged a house and at least two cars.
According to an incident and offense report, there were at least six other people inside the house between the ages of 19 and 65. The only person wounded in the incident was a 40-year-old man who was hit once in the leg. None of the people inside the house were injured, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Witnesses said a dark colored, unknown model Nissan drove by and opened fire, hitting the victim, the house behind him and at least two empty cars.
Officers at the scene were able to recover 11 .40 caliber shell casings and four 9 mm shell casings from the scene, along with other physical evidence.
Officers on the scene provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, and he was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Thompson said his wounds did not appear life threatening.
The investigation remained ongoing Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, or through CrimeStoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.